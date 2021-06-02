Where is the driest spot in the U.S.?

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — A suspect is in custody Wednesday night after police say he hit a man in a wheelchair with his car in Mount Prospect and fled the scene.

Police say a man was in a wheelchair while crossing Elmhurst Road (Route 83) south of Huntington Commons Road, just before 2 p.m., when he was struck by a black-colored Chevrolet. According to police, the driver did not stop and continued traveling southbound on Elmhurst Road with damage to its front end and windshield.