Dear Tom,

Where is the best place to retire in the United States, weather-wise?



John Smittson, Chicago

Dear John,

Your question is highly subjective. Some people like snow measured in feet; others like it hot. But for weather attributes that seem most enjoyable to most people, the weather and climate of San Diego, California, is a good fit in the United States. The San Diego climate is “Mediterranean,” which is strongly influenced by the adjacent Pacific Ocean. Maximum and minimum temperatures are relatively mild, year around. Relative humidity is moderate to low, with a preponderance of sunshine. The normal high/low temperatures in January are 66/49 degrees and 76/66 in July. Chicago, by contrast experiences January temperatures of 31/16 and 84/64 in July, with great variability in all seasons.