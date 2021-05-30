Dear Tom,

Where (in the United States) is the best place to retire to, weatherwise? I’ll be eligible for retirement in a year and I want to get to a place that has mild, but not hot, weather year around.

—Callon Rogers, Waukegan

Dear Callon,

Many locations in this country experience mild temperatures for much of the year, but on occasion they do get too warm or too chilly. Unfortunately, this is true everywhere in the continental United States. One location, however, offers relief: The Hawaiian Islands, located within the protective tropical waters of the Pacific Ocean, provide an ideal retirement spot. Other considerations, such as a higher cost of living, may make a Hawaiian retirement difficult, but with daytime temps mostly in the 80s and nighttime lows in the 70s or 60s, the climate there is ideal.