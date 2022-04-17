Dear Tom,

I fly through O’Hare International Airport several times a year with my job, and it is a really huge place. Where, exactly, is the O’Hare thermometer located? There is no location indicated for it anywhere in the airport.

James Order, Waukegan

Dear James,

The O’Hare thermometer is only a portion of the weather equipment located where it is. Dew point temperatures are also recorded there. The equipment package is located in a grassy plot on the southwest corner of the airport. It is not far from the intersection of Irving Park Road and York Road, between runways 10 Right and 10 Center. It may come as a surprise to you to learn that the location is actually not in Cook County. The equipment is located in DuPage County.