Dear Tom,
Where does wind come from?
—Peter Magner
Dear Peter,
Wind at the earth’s surface results from the interaction of 3 forces: 1: Differences in atmospheric pressure force air to move from high to low pressure. 2: Coriolis force which is imparted on moving air due to earth’s rotation. 3: Near the Earth’s surface, friction causes wind to spiral out of high pressure areas and in toward lows. Farther aloft, frictional effects are minimal and winds tend circulate around pressure centers. Differences in air pressure are caused mainly by temperature differences. For example, in the Chicago area in the warm season, air temperatures are usually considerably cooler over Lake Michigan than inland. In the absence of weather disturbances that overcome such a situation, a breeze off the lake will usually develop.
