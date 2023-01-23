GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here!

Dear Tom,

Buffalo, New York, receives much more snow than what falls in the Lake Michigan snow belt in northern Indiana. Where else does more Great Lakes lake-effect snow fall?

Bruce S., Alsip

Dear Bruce,

Lake-effect snows from Watertown to Syracuse, New York, far exceed annual snowfalls in Indiana and Michigan. Upstate New York annual snows regularly exceed 200 inches — much of it lake effect. That’s more than three times the 60-plus inches that typically blanket the area downwind of Lake Michigan. Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, especially parts of the Keweenaw Peninsula, probably ranks a close second in annual snowfall. Buffalo’s annual lake snow often shuts down by mid or late winter because Lake Erie, the shallowest of the Great Lakes, usually becomes ice-covered by the third week of January.