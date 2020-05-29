Where can I obtain Chicago’s historical weather data?

Many Chicago-area rivers continue in a falling mode Friday. Moderate Flooding does continue on the Algonquin segment of the Fox River with Minor Flooding at LaSalle on the Illinois River. All other rivers are below flood.

Showers and thunderstorms were spotty across the Chicago area Thursday with widely-varying totals from just a few hundredths to well over an inch. Heaviest rains occurred just south of Chicago in vicinity of the Interstate-80 corridor into northwest Indiana. Homewood topped the list with 1.51-inches followed closely by New Lenox at 1.49-inches and Mokena 1.42-inches. Chicago’s official O’Hare site recorded 0.21-inches and Midway had .020-inches.