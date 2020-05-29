Dear Tom,
Where can I obtain Chicago’s historical weather data?
Allen Berkland
Dear Allen,
Past weather data can be accessed from the National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI) located in Asheville, North Carolina, or from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center (MRCC) in Champaign, Illinois. A great deal of information can be obtained online, free of charge. NCEI produces data summaries for every major observation site in the U.S. These include listings of hourly temperatures, precipitation, wind, cloud cover and other information. They may be ordered at 1-828-271-4800 or from their web site at www.ncei.noaa.gov. Much other information is also available. The Midwestern Regional Climate Center answers data requests at 1-217-244-8226 or on their web site, www.mrcc.illinois.edu.