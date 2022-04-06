Dear Tom,

Where are the official weather reporting stations for Chicago located?

—Ellen Hallas, Valparaiso, Ind.

Dear Ellen,

The Chicago National Weather Service records weather observations at O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport. Observations at O’Hare are used as the official site for Chicago weather. In addition to the O’Hare and Midway observations, the weather service compiles and publishes hourly weather observations at several additional sites in the Chicago area. Observations official for Chicago were at a variety of locations in the Loop from Oct. 15, 1870, through 1925; then at the Univ. of Chicago, from 1926 through June 30, 1942; then at Midway from July 1, 1942 through Jan. 17, 1980, and from Jan. 17, 1980, to the present time, at O’Hare.

