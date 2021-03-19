Dear Tom,

On March 17, the Storm Prediction Center had the Southeast in a rare high-risk area. When was the last time the Chicago area was in a high-risk?

Thanks, Dave Pracz

St. Joseph Michigan

Dear Dave,

It’s been about eight years since the Chicago area was placed in a high-risk area. In 2013, it happened twice, first on June 12 and again on November 17. In June, severe thunderstorms struck the Chicago area with numerous reports of large hail and damaging winds. There were two weak tornadoes, an EF-1 at Shabbona and an EF-0 at Wilton Center. On November 17, there was a major tornado outbreak, with ten tornadoes reported in the Chicago warning area, including three EF-2 storms in the far south suburbs. The day’s worst storm occurred Downstate, a deadly EF-4 twister that traveled from East Peoria to Washington that produced three fatalities.