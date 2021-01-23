When was the last time Chicago had a six-inch snow; a 12-inch snow?

Dear Tom,

It’s been a while since the city experienced a major snowstorm. When was the last time we had a six-inch snow; a 12-inch snow?

Ben Griffin

Dear Ben,

It’s been more than two years since the city was hit by a six-inch plus snowstorm. That occurred on November 25-26, 2018 when the city was blasted by an 8.4 inch snow. The post-Thanksgiving storm dropped 3.3 inches on the 25th and 5.1 inches on the 26th. The city’s last encounter with a 12-inch plus snowfall dates back to 2015 when it was hit by its fifth heaviest snowstorm, the January 31-February 2 “Superbowl Blizzard”; a storm that delivered 19.3 inches. The snow began Friday evening with 1.3 inches, followed by 16.2 inches on Saturday, finally ending with 1.8 inches Sunday. Chicago’s heaviest snowstorm is the 23.0 inch January 26-27, 1967 “Big Snow” that paralyzed the city for more than a week.

