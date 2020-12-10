Dear Tom,

When was the last time Chicago had a day when the temperature remained below zero?

Ralph

Dear Ralph,

Chicago’s last official high temperature in the 24-hour period, midnight to midnight, CST, occurred on Jan. 30, 2019, when the high was -10 degrees. The low that day was -23 and a trace of snow fell. The high temperature the next day was +1 with a low of -21 degrees. In 150 years of temperature records dating from Nov. 1 of 1870 (the inception of Chicago’s official temperature data), there have been 47 days on which the temperature remained below zero. The lowest high temperature was -11 degrees on two occasions: Dec. 24, 1983, and Jan. 18, 1994. And -10 degrees occurred two additional days: Jan. 25, 1897, and the aforementioned day in 2019.

