When was Chicago’s last severe weather outbreak?

I can’t remember any severe weather in the Chicago area this spring. When was our last severe weather outbreak?
One positive aspect of our dry spring has been the lack of severe weather. The last severe thunderstorm event to affect this area occurred more than six months ago on November 10, 2020. On that day, a line of thunderstorms swept east across northern Illinois during the afternoon and early evening hours, producing damaging winds and two tornadoes. Several barns and outbuildings were damaged by winds gusting as high as 80 mph. One tornado touched down near Somonauk, located in DeKalb and La Salle counties, and a second twister struck near Elburn in Kane County. Midway Airport logged wind gusts to 61 mph as the storms hit, while at O’Hare the peak wind gust reached 64 mph.
