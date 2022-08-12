CHICAGO — Want to see a meteor shower? This is the perfect weekend for it.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year from July 17 to Aug. 24 and this year, it is at its peak from Aug. 11 until Aug. 13.

It’s the result of the Earth moving through rock and ice debris left by the Comet Swift-Tuttle when it passed close to Earth in 1992.

The meteor shower will be active throughout the night but is expected to reach peak activity around 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12; and stargazers reportedly could see around 150 meteors per hour.

To get the best views, it’s important to head to a location that minimizes light pollution — such as a park or a location where you can turn off any outdoor lights.

For more information, visit NASA’s website.