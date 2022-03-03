When there’s record warmth here, Alaska seems to have record cold weather and vice-versa. Is there anything to this?

Dear Tom,

I’ve noticed that when there’s record warm here, Alaska seems to have record cold weather and vice-versa. Is there anything to this?

Eric Hansen Braidwood

Dear Eric,

Absolutely. Our temperature trends are frequently 180 degrees out of phase with Alaska’s. Weather reversals between widely separated parts of the world have garnered interest among long-range forecasters and fall under the heading teleconnections. They come about because jet streams circle this planet in a wavy pattern. When the jet stream builds into a ridge over Alaska, temperatures there warm, but an offsetting dip in the jet (or trough) then develops here–turning upper winds northwest and guiding cold air south. The opposite occurs when a cold trough develops in the steering winds over Alaska. That pattern favors a mild ridge in the Plains and Midwest, which leads to warming here.