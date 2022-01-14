Dear Tom,

When the temperature is below freezing (32 degrees), what determines if the precipitation will be freezing rain or snow?

Ronn Ross

Dear Ronn,

The determining factor for precipitation type, rain, snow, or icy mix is the temperature of the atmosphere from cloud bearing altitude to the ground. If it is above freezing from the surface to roughly 1,000 feet or more above, it will rain. If rain from an above freezing layer aloft falls onto a sub-freezing surface, then the result will be freezing rain. Should rain fall through a thick enough sub-freezing layer below it freezes forming ice pellets (sleet). If precipitation begins aloft as snow, and it stays below freezing all the way to the ground the resulting precipitation will be snow. When low-level temps are a few degrees above freezing, snow aloft may partially melt on its way down, resulting in a mixture of rain and snow.