Dear Tom,

When snowfall is measured, does the measurement take water content into account?

Thanks,

Albert Walavich,

Chicago

Dear Albert,

It does, and it doesn’t. All precipitation is tracked. Rain is directly measured in a rain gauge, to the nearest hundredth of an inch. When winter precipitation falls as a solid, in the form of snow or sleet, the accumulated depth is measured to the nearest tenth of an inch and recorded as snow, but the snow collected in the gauge is melted and the liquid content measured. On occasions when it is snowing, and the ground is warm, and the snow immediately melts on contact with the ground, the snowfall event is logged as “trace, melted as it fell.” All of the day’s precipitation is included in the total water-equivalent precipitation, the rain that fell along with the liquid amount of any melted snowfall or sleet.