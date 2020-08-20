Dear Tom,

When often we talk of temperature taken in the 1800s, how accurate were they?

Thanks,

Dave Zemke

Dear David,

Temperatures taken from mercury thermometers by the U.S. Weather Bureau in the late 1800s were actually more accurate than the readings from today’s electronic thermometers. Once calibrated, a mercury-in-glass thermometer requires no additional adjustment, if undisturbed, and those readings were generally accurate to one- or two-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit. However, they had to be obtained manually, whereas digital readouts from today’s electronic thermometers are continuously available and can be remoted. The tradeoff for this convenience is accuracy. Most electronic thermometers are considered to be accurate within plus or minus 2 degrees F and occasionally require maintenance when they drift out of calibration.