Dear Tom,

Where do you think is the best place to live in the U.S. regarding the weather?

Caroline Sillham



Dear Caroline,

It’s a difficult question to answer. Some like it hot, others prefer moderate temperatures; some like snow, others prefer none. The fact is, as individuals, we all like different kinds of weather. But for weather attributes that seem most enjoyable to most people, in the United States, the weather and climate of San Diego, California, is a good fit.



The San Diego climate is “Mediterranean” and the weather is strongly influenced by the adjacent Pacific Ocean. Maximum and minimum temperatures are relatively mild, year around. Normal high/low temperatures are 66/47 degrees in January (the coldest month) and 76/66 degrees in July, the warmest month. (Chicago, by contrast, experiences average January readings of 32/16 degrees and July temperatures of 85/65 degrees, with great variability in all seasons.) Relative humidity is moderate to low and there is a preponderance of sunny days, but San Diego experiences frequent marine layer cloudiness, especially in May and June, that causes cool temperatures and morning fog that occasionally lingers well into the afternoon (or all day). Residents refer to “May gray” and “June gloom” days.



Temperatures climb to very high readings rarely, chiefly when easterly winds (known as Santa Ana winds) carry hot, dry desert air into the city. Temperatures can soar above 100 degrees at those times.

Average annual precipitation is low, but it is highly variable from year to year. The average is less than 12 inches of rain per year, ranging from 24.93 inches (1941) to 3.23 inches (1953). Snow almost never occurs. San Diego averages 146 sunny days per year and 117 partly cloudy days. The summer months are virtually rain-free.

