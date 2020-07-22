Dear Tom,

When is the sun at the zenith position over Chicago?

The short answer is never. Dan Joyce, our weather team’s resident astronomer and member of the Chicago Astronomical Society, informs us that Chicago is too far north to ever have the sun directly overhead (90 degrees above the horizon). That only happens in the tropics, at latitudes between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn (23.5 degrees N and S respectively). At Chicago’s 42 degree N latitude, the highest the sun ever gets above the horizon is 71.6 degrees on the summer solstice. On the winter solstice, it rises only to 24.7 degrees, the lowest value of the year.