Dear Tom,

When does the warmest temperature on a given day usually occur?

Len Whorlass, Lake Geneva, Wis.



Dear Len,

On average, Chicago experiences its highest maximum temperature around 3:30pm. This is true for most locations in the Midwest. Chicago weather, as changeable as it is, does have some averages that are quite reliable and can be depended upon to produce fairly regular results. The time of occurrence of daily maximum temperatures is one of them.

