When does Chicago typically get its first freezing day in the winter?

Dear Tom,

When does Chicago get its first freezing day in the winter?

Jason Heiphen, Chicago

Dear Jason,

From Chicago’s official temperature records running from 1871 through 2019, the average date in the beginning of the cold season on which Chicago’s high temperature fails to exceed 32 degrees is November 22.

That date is derived from temperature data recorded at a variety of locations during the official history of the city’s temperature observations.

Midway Airport temperature data, 1928-2019, the longest temperature data set located at a single observation location, yields November 25 as the average date on which the temperature stays 32 degrees or lower.

At O’Hare International Airport, with temperature observations beginning in 1959, that date is November 26.