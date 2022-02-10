Dear Tom,

When do we usually see the last day where the high temperature does not get above 32 degrees?

Thanks,

Stephanie Hagins,

Elmwood Park

Dear Stephanie,

As we emerge from the depths of winter, many “lasts” of winter are quickly approaching. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski tells us that the average date of the city’s last subfreezing high is March 14, still about a month away. The earliest end to the city’s subfreezing high season was a 28-degree high on February 7, 1976, and the latest was a 26-degree high on April 17, 1875. In a typical cold season, the city logs 40 days with subfreezing highs with the most 78 in 1903-04, and the least, just eight, in 1877-78. So far this season, the city has officially logged 24 days.