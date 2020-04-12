Dear Tom,
When do Lake Michigan water temperatures stop getting colder and start getting warmer?
Thanks,
Rick Weiland
Evanston
Dear Rick,
The Chicago area shore water temperature typically reaches its minimum in the lower 30s, in January or early February, depending upon the severity of the winter. It then slowly rises, reaching its late summer peak in the upper 70s or lower 80s in August. The temperature is read at the James W. Jardine Water Purification Plant located near Navy Pier. The temperature sensor is located on a water intake shaft at a depth of 15 feet below the surface. Water temperatures are also taken at various Coast Guard stations located around the lake, including one at Calumet Harbor. A mid-lake water temperature reading is also available from a NOAA automated buoy, located 43 miles east southeast of Milwaukee.