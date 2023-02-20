GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here!

Dear Tom,

When did you start doing the weather for WGN-TV?

Robert Turner

Dear Robert,

I started working at WGN-TV on August 13, 1978, and I have worked there ever since. As a youngster, I noticed that the weather forecasts given on WKKD radio in Aurora, Illinois, where I lived, were sometimes inaccurate because they were intended for the Chicago area in general and not specifically for Aurora. I told WKKD that I could prepare better weather forecasts for Aurora and, after a successful test period, they hired me to prepare forecasts for Aurora. I worked there for a few years. I also worked at WXLT-TV in Aurora when I was 18.

I attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin, majoring in meteorology and journalism. I worked at WTSO radio and WKOW-TV in Madison and in 1975 I joined WITI-TV in Milwaukee, and finally WGN-TV in 1978.