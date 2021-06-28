When did the last tornado actually hit the Chicago city limits?

Dear Tom,

Some friends and I are having a debate; can you confirm when the last tornado actually hit the Chicago city limits?

Thanks, Peter Diaz, Chicago (Logan Square)

Dear Peter,

It was less than a year ago on August 10, 2020 when an EF-1 tornado, packing top winds of 110 mph, touched down in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side. The twister first struck in Lincolnwood and then continued east into Rogers Park before moving offshore into Lake Michigan as a waterspout near the Jarvis and Fargo Avenue beaches. That twister was one of 15 that developed across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana as a long-lived thunderstorm complex (derecho) swept across the area. The derecho packed widespread winds in excess of 75 mph as it swept across areas from Iowa to northern Indiana, producing exceptional damage.