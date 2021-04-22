When did the Chicago area’s last significant drought occur?

Scattered clouds over the area affected temps a little in some spots this Thursday morning, but for the most part readings dropped down well into the 20s with a hard freeze reported at many locations. The area-wide Freeze Warning will end at 9 A.M. Lowest temp at area airport locations was 22 degrees reported at Aurora/Sugar Grove with many other reports in the middle and upper 20s.

Following is a list of area airport low temps reported this morning: Location/low tempAurora/Sugar Grove....22Lansing....24Burlington WI....24Gary IN....25Waukegan...26Kenosha WI...26Rochelle...26DuPage/West Chicago...27DeKalb...27Morris/Washburn...27Valparaiso IN...27Janesville WI...27Joliet...28Peru/Ottawa...28Palwaukee/Wheeling/...28Kankakee...29Pontiac...29Freeport...29Romeoville/Lewis Univ....29Rensselaer IN...30Sterling/Rock Falls...30Midway...31O’Hare...32Rockford...32