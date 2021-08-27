Dear Tom,

All this heat and humidity is wearing me down. When can we expect our first sub-60 high, or better yet, two in a row?

Thanks,

Sarah G.

Wonder Lake

Dear Sarah,

It will likely be a while. Chicago typically does not record its first end-of-the warm-season sub-60 high until late September, with the average date of the first occurrence on September 27. Since 1871, there has only been one such occurrence in August, a chilly high of 58 on August 30, 1915. Since 2015, the season’s first high in the 50s has occurred in October and the city’s very-latest on record was in 1963 with a high of 57 on October 29. Extended strings of sub-60 days do occur in September, most recently three in a row (56º,55º,59º) from September 11-13, 2014. The city’s longest September sub-60 run was six days (55º,56º,57º,53º,51º,58º) from September 17-22, 1875.