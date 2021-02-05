Dear Tom,
What’s the record of consecutive days with subzero lows in Chicago?
Thanks,
Michael Benninghoff
Glen Ellyn
Dear Michael,
Chicago’s longest string of subzero days is 10, logged more than a century ago in January 1912, the city’s second-coldest month on record. The month averaged 11.9 degrees, second only to January 1977, which averaged 10.1 degrees. The extended run of subzero days began Jan. 4, with a low of minus-6, and continued through Jan. 13, when the low was 1 below zero. The lowest temperature recorded during the cold wave was minus-16 on Jan. 7, and the coldest day overall was Jan. 5, with a high of minus-5 and a low of minus-10. The city has also endured two three-day strings, in which the mercury remained below zero throughout the entire day: Dec. 23 to 25, 1983, and Jan. 21 to 23, 1883.