Dear Tom,

What’s the longest stretch of days of continuous snow cover in Chicago? Also what winter season had the most days, but not continuous.

Thanks,

Jim White

Geneva

Dear Jim,

The city’s top ranking winters in days of snow cover all occurred during the severe winters of the late 1970s and early ’80s. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski provided snow cover statistics dating to the winter of 1884-85. He found that in a typical winter, the city logs 43 days with at least 1 inch of snow cover. The winter of 1978-79 produced not only the most snow (89.7 inches), but also the most days of snow cover as well as the most days of continuous snow cover, spanning 100 days from Nov. 26-March 5. The runner-up winters with the numerous, but not consecutive, days of snow cover were 1977-78, (93); 1981-82 (91); and 1983-84 (85). Our most comparable recent winter was in 2013-14 (84).