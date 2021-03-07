Dear Tom,

Records are made to be broken. What’s Chicago’s longest-standing weather record, and which records might never be broken?

Rich Barnes, Orland Park



Dear Rich,

Perfect questions for Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski. He informed us that the city’s longest-standing weather records date back almost to the inception of our weather climatology in November 1870. The back-to-back record lows of minus 4 on December 4 and minus 6 on December 5, 1871 have never been challenged. Wachowski listed two records that might never be broken, in light of today’s warming environment. One is the 100 days of snow cover in the winter of 1978-79 that ran (consecutively) from November 26-February 8, and the other, 100 consecutive hours below zero during Chicago’s Frozen Christmas from 7a.m. December 22-11 a.m. December 26, 1983