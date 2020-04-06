Dear Tom,

What years were the hottest and coldest in Chicago? Also, what years had the most and least precipitation?

Ellen Matterfrensher,

Chicago

Dear Ellen,

Chicago’s official temperature and precipitation records began on Nov. 1, 1870, and so the first year with complete weather records is 1871. In the 149 year period (1871-2019) of record, the hottest year was 2012 with an average annual temperature of 54.5 degrees. The coldest year was 1875 with an average annual temperature of 45.3 degrees. Wettest year occurred in 2008 with 50.86 inches; driest was in 1962 with 22.22 inches. Data for Midway Airport is available from 1929 though 2019. Midway’s hottest year was in 2012 with 55.4 degrees; coldest was 1929 with 47.4 degrees; wettest 53.90 inches in 2019; driest 24.59 inches in 2005.