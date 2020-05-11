What years had Chicago’s coolest summers?

As a center of low pressure moves east from southern Lake Michigan across southern Lower Michigan, an associated cold front will swing south and east through the Chicago area this Sunday afternoon.

Westerly winds will shift to the north-northeast and strengthen, eventually gusting at times over 35 mph, especially along the Lake Michigan shoreline where wind-driven 5 to 8-ft waves along the Illinois shoreline from Evanston to the Indiana state line and 8 to 13-ft waves along the Indiana shoreline will once again cause lakeshore flooding (a lakeshore flood Advisory in NW Indiana is depicted in green on the headlined map).