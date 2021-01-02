What year did Chicago log its warmest January?

Dear Tom,
Tom Downes, Mount Greenwood
January is Chicago’s coldest month, but there are always exceptions, and January 1880, Chicago’s warmest January, was one of them. It was incredibly mild averaging 39.8 degrees, more than 16 degrees above normal. Not only was it that winter’s warmest month, it was also warmer than the following March. Every day was above normal, and the month did not feature a single-subfreezing high, the lowest maximum 33 on the 28th. There were two days in the 60s, 60 on the 9th and 61 on the 11th. There were nine days in the 50s, including back-to-back 59s on the 3rd and 4th. The month’s lowest reading was 19, and that didn’t occur until the 31st. Chicago’s snowfall measurements did not begin until fall 1884, but comparing temperature with precipitation occurrences, the month’s snowfall would have been minimal at best.
