Dear Tom,

I just returned to Chicago from a visit to Denver, where the weather is greatly influenced by the Rocky Mountains. What would the weather be like here in Chicago if the Rockies weren’t there?

Ron Pulmot, Evanston

Dear Ron,

Several familiar hallmarks of Chicago’s climate would be gone in the absence of the Rocky Mountains. “Panhandle hook” storms and “clippers” that sweep into the Midwest from their birthplaces in the lee of the Rockies would not occur. The huge ranges of temperatures between summer heat and winter chill that we routinely experience would be reduced because air of Pacific origin would be more frequent. Perpendicular to the prevailing westerlies, the Rockies inhibit the eastward movement of Pacific air and encourage the latitudinal motion of Gulf and arctic air masses.