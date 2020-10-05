What would our winter days be like if we stayed on Daylight Saving Time for the entire year?

A frost Advisory (blue-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect for the Chicago area after midnight tonight and early Monday morning, except for the city of Chicago and the close-in northwest corner of Indiana. Widespread frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants, so protective action should be taken. Frost Advisories are also in effect for adjoining areas of Wisconsin, Lower Michigan and central Illinois as well as a good portion of Indiana (see map below).

The cold front that triggered cloudiness Saturday and rain Saturday night has moved off to the east, followed by cool high pressure that will center over our area tonight. Clear skies, light winds and the cool high pressure will combine to allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30s at many area locations after midnight. The urban “heat island” should hold low temps in the city to the upper 30s and lower 40s and some lake-effect cloudiness could have a similar effect on temps in the extreme NW corner of Indiana.