What would our winter days be like if we stayed on Daylight Saving Time for the entire year?
Rick Weiland, Evanston
The only noticeable difference would be the change in sunrise and sunset times. Sunrise would occur 8 a.m. or later from early December through early February, with the city’s latest sunrises occurring around 8:18 am during the period spanning New Year’s. The city’s earliest sunset would take place around 5:20 pm during opening days of December. There would be some year-to-year variation because of leap years. Since weather records are kept on standard time, the weather calendar day would span the 24-hour period from 1 a.m. to 1 a.m. Chicago has been on year-round DST twice, first during World War II and in 1974, during the Arab oil embargo.
