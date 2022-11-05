Dear Tom,

If they truly end daylight saving after this fallback this weekend, does that mean if we don’t spring forward, on the long days of June, it will not be light out until the 9 pm hour?

Sandy Koga, Glendale Heights

Dear Sandy,

If daylight saving time was to end and standard time would prevail, during the longest days of June in Chicago, the sun would indeed set around 7:30 pm with darkness setting in around 8:15 pm. However, that is not the proposal that is being considered. The effort that is being proposed is to have daylight time in effect year-round, and we would not go back to standard time. This would leave our late-evening summer sunsets unaffected, but the downside would be the late-morning sunrises. The city’s latest sunrise would occur around 8:18 am from December 28-January 10, and sunrises would occur at 8:00 am or later from December 7-February 4.