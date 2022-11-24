Dear Tom,

What were the city’s warmest, coldest, wettest, and snowiest Thanksgivings on record?

Thanks, Mike Stoddard, Hammond, IN

Dear Mike,

Chicago’s Thanksgivings, by nature of their late-November occurrences tend to be cold, but there have been some notable exceptions. The city’s warmest Thanksgiving occurred in 1969 when the mercury soared to a balmy 69 degrees. There have been eight other Thanksgivings with highs of 60-degrees or higher, most recently a high of 60 in 2015. The coldest occurred in 1950 when the mercury plunged to a frigid one below zero. The wettest was in 1968 when rainfall totaled 1.56 inches, and the city’s snowiest was in 1950 when 3.0 inches of snow fell. The holiday’s deepest snow cover was 8 inches, logged twice, first in 1895 and again in 1975.

