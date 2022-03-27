Dear Tom,

What was the worst winter Chicago ever had?

—Alex Murphy Niles, Michigan

Dear Alex,

Extreme cold and heavy snow combined to make the winter of 1978-79 Chicago’s worst ever. With a season’s total of 89.7 inches, it was the snowiest ever, and the average temperature of 18.4 degrees was the city’s second-coldest, runner-up to 1903-04 by a scant one-tenth of a degree. The winter of 1978-79 set records for the longest stretch of days below 32 degrees (43), the most consecutive days of snow cover (100), and the city’s greatest snow depth (29 inches). The winter tallied 24 days with temperatures of zero or below, including 10 straight in January and seven in February. The most memorable snowstorm was the famed “Blizzard of 79” that dumped 20.3 inches of snow January 12-14, immobilizing the city for a week and closing O’Hare for 42 hours.