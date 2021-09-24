What was the weather like on September 25, 1928 and again in 1942?

Dear Tom,

You’ve previously told us that the city’s earliest fall snowfalls have occurred on September 25, first in 1928, and again in 1942. What was the weather like on those days?

In 1928 the September 25 trace of snow occurred on a mostly cloudy, chilly, and blustery, early-fall day. The high was just 50, and the low was 39. Light showers of mixed rain and snow fell between 11 am and 1 pm, and it was documented on the weather forms that this was the city’s first-ever September snow. History repeated on the same date in 1942. The weather was even chillier, with a high of just 46 and a sub-freezing low of 30. Rain began in the early afternoon, with temperatures in the middle 40s. The mercury quickly dropped into the 30s as the rain quickly became mixed with snow. Rainfall for the day totaled 0.18 inches, and the snowfall was just a trace.