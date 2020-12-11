Dear Tom,

What was the greatest number of days with thunderstorms in Chicago during the meteorological winter period from December through February?

The Chicago area logs an average of 38 days annually when thunder is reported at the city’s official observing site. While most of these occur during the March through October period, thunderstorms do occur here in winter, sometimes accompanied by heavy snow rather than rain. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the monthly tallies dating back to 1871 and found that the greatest number of winter thunderstorm occurrences occurred during the winter of 1975-76 with seven thunderstorm days-three in December and four in February. All seven of those thunderstorm days were associated with rain events.