Dear Tom,

What U.S. cities have mild winters with low humidity for my husband and I to retire to? Not San Diego and anywhere in Hawaii — they are out of our price range.

Karen

Dear Karen,

Your exclusion of Hawaii and southern California eliminates the two most likely places in the U.S. for you and your husband to find a temperate winter retirement location. (Both locations can experience rather high humidity, however.) Portions of interior southern and central California, and southern Arizona offer climates with relatively mild winters and low relative humidity readings. Arizona also has significant terrain features that can mitigate stifling summer heat found in the southern part of the state. Be aware that winter climates in the United States are quite variable, even in the places mentioned above.

