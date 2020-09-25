Dear Tom,

What type of device is used to measure “percent of possible sunshine” each day?

Thanks,

Gayle M.

Western Springs

Dear Gayle,

Sunshine data is measured by a sunshine recorder. It consists of two photoelectric cells, one exposed to sunlight and the other shaded. An electric signal is generated when the sun shines on the exposed cell, a signal not balanced by the shaded cell. This imbalance trips a relay and activates a recorder that tallies the daily minutes of sunlight. The daily percent of possible sunshine is the ratio of the actual minutes of recorded sun to the total possible sunshine minutes from sunrise to sunset. Frank Wachowski, operates the Midway Airport sunshine recorder — the only one in Chicago — and provides the information. The city’s sunshine records began in late 1893, and Wachowski has been involved in archiving the data since the 1950s.