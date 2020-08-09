Dear Tom,
What state in this country has the fewest tornadoes?
Tom St. Johns, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Rhode Island has reported the least number of tornadoes of any state in the Lower 48, followed by Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In general, New England experiences the fewest number of tornadoes of any region in the nation. However, Alaska leads the nation with the fewest reported tornadoes, followed by Hawaii. Alaska’s northern location and relatively cool climate account for its low tornado toll. Only four tornadoes have been reported in Alaska since 1950, with the most recent one in August of 2005. Tornadoes are also very infrequent in Hawaii. The most recent one to occur there struck Oahu in April, 2015, but caused no structural damage.
