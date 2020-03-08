Dear Tom,

What percent of the Earth’s wildlife is at risk of extinction because of man?

Nathaniel Kaufman, Rockford, Ill.

Dear Nathaniel,

The World Wildlife Fund estimates that 60 percent of the world’s wildlife has been killed by human activity since 1970. This is an alarming statistic, and the Fund warns that urgent action is required to reverse the devastation. The Fund says the greatest cause of wildlife loss is the destruction of natural habitats to create farmland. The next greatest threat to wildlife is animal species, about 300 of them, that are being hunted or fished into extinction by an expanding human population. Pollution is yet another major killer of wildlife. Tanya Steele, head of the World Wildlife Fund, says, “We are the first generation to know we are destroying our planet and the last one that can do anything about it.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction