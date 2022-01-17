Dear Tom,

You frequently report the visibility. What parameters are used in determining the distance, who measures, and why is it always capped at 10 miles?

Thanks, Tom Owen, Roselle

Before automated weather observations, visibility was determined by trained observers who noted the most distant object that could be seen at any known distance, such buildings or mountain peaks. At night, observers relied on unfocused lights from known locations as the darkness made most daytime markers unusable. Today, automatic observing systems at hundreds of airports across the country use complex algorithms and data based on returns from a laser beam transmitter and a receiver to compute visibility. Observers can augment the computer readouts during rapidly changing conditions or when automated measurements appear inaccurate. Ten miles is the maximum visibility reported by today’s system.