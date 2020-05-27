What is the wettest place in the world?

The widely scattered showers that occurred in the past 24-hours did not impact Chicago-area rivers that for the most part continue a slow steady fall Tuesday. Moderate flooding is forecast on the Fox River from McHenry to south of Algonquin at Red Gate Road, and the Illinois River at LaSalle. The Des Plaines River at Des Plaines will fall below flood today - marking the last reporting point on the Des Plaines River to fall below flood - much of the river continues to flow near bankfull. the Fox River south of Red Gate Road is now below flood, although at bankfull at Montgomery. Minor flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby from DeMotte to the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories are depicted on the headlined map in light green with current stages (as of 7AM CDT this Tuesday morning) and flood forecasts below in the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.