Dear Tom,
What is the water equivalent between one inch of rain and the number of inches of snow?
Tim Snyder, Davenport, Iowa
Dear Tim,
Snow often accumulates at 10 times the depth of the water from which it has been produced: a 10-to-1 snow-to-water ratio. However, this widely cited equivalency oversimplifies the stunningly wide range of values that actually occur when an inch of water falls as snow at different temperatures. Depending on the size of snowflakes (large or small), and the wind speed, and possibly other factors in a given snow situation, the snow-to-water equivalency ratio can vary greatly. In calm or light winds, here is the snow that will result from one inch of water at different temperatures:
34 to 28 degrees: 10 inches of snow
27 to 20 degrees: 15 inches
19 to 15 degrees: 20 inches
14 to 10 degrees: 30 inches
9 to 0 degrees: 40 inches
-1 to -20 degrees: 50 inches
-21 to -40 degrees: 100 inches
What is the water equivalent between one inch of rain and the number of inches of snow?
Dear Tom,