Dear Tom,

What is the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the U.S?

Thanks,

Lloyd Fry

Chicago

Dear Lloyd,

The strongest hurricane at U.S. landfall was the September 2, 1935, Labor Day hurricane that blasted across the Florida Keys packing winds as high as 200 mph. Storm damage was phenomenal as it swept a 30-mile swath of nearly total destruction from Tavernier on the east to Vaca Key on the west. The hurricane, which made landfall at Long Key around 9 pm, produced a 20-foot plus storm surge and was responsible for more than 400 deaths. The deadliest U.S. hurricane was the September 8, 1900, Galveston Hurricane, responsible for more than 8000 fatalities, and Hurricane Katrina, that made a Louisiana landfall on August 29, 2005, producing incredible damage estimated as high as $170 billion, is, by far, this nation’s most destructive hurricane.