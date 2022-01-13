Dear Tom,

What is the shortest snow season that Chicago has ever had? With our record late start when would the last snow have to be to set a new record?

Karl Persons Homewood

Dear Karl,

The city’s shortest snow season, the number of days between the season’s first and last measurable snowfalls (at least 0.1”) is 85 days established during the truncated 2011-12 season with the season’s first snow on December 9 and last on March 4. With this season’s record, late start of December 28, the date for the last measurable snow would have to be March 22 to set a new record, March 23 to tie. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and dating back to the winter of 1884-85, only about 20 percent of the city’s snow seasons have ended by March 22. One of them was last winter, when the last measurable snow fell on March 15.