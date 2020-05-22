Dear Tom,

What is the record for the most days in a row where the high temperature was the same or greater than the day before?

Thanks, Matthew

Scott Lombard

Dear Matthew,

Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the city’s official weather records from its onset on November 1, 1870 to present day and found that the longest string of rising high temperatures is 11 days; and it happened a long time ago. Beginning on April 22 and continuing through May 2 of 1901, daily high temperatures steadily rose from 40 degrees on April 22 to 87 degrees on May 2. The highs, beginning on April 22, were 40, 50, 53, 55, 61, 67, 73, 76, 83, 85 and 87. Pushing the start back three days to April 19, the highs were 38,38 and 40, so the record string of days with the high temperatures the same or greater expands to 14 days.